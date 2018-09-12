Jerome Boateng Snubbed Manchester United Because Not Everything Was 'In Place'

Christopher Simpson@@CJSimpsonBRFeatured ColumnistSeptember 12, 2018

MUNICH, GERMANY - AUGUST 24: Jerome Boateng of Bayern Muenchen controls the ball during the Bundesliga match between FC Bayern Muenchen and TSG 1899 Hoffenheim at Allianz Arena on August 24, 2018 in Munich, Germany. (Photo by TF-Images/Getty Images)
TF-Images/Getty Images

Jerome Boateng has said he turned down Manchester United in the summer because not everything was "in place" for them to be a more attractive proposition than current club Bayern Munich. 

The German spoke to Bild (h/t Goal) and said he was flattered by interest from United boss Jose Mourinho in the summer, along with PSG, but he was not sold on joining the Red Devils.

He said:

"I had enquiries from PSG and Manchester United. I did not want just to get away from Bayern, but I was thrilled to try a new challenge. I feel well at Bayern. It's one of the biggest clubs in the world.

"I called Jose Mourinho, I told him that his interest was an honour for me and thanked him for trying so hard for me.

"I explained to Jose that it's difficult to leave Bayern, and if I do, everything has to be in place to top this club."

                                   

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    Tyler Adams Goal Powers USA Past Mexico in Friendly Clash

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Tyler Adams Goal Powers USA Past Mexico in Friendly Clash

    Tyler Conway
    via Bleacher Report

    Neymar Brilliant in Routine Win Against El Salvador

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Neymar Brilliant in Routine Win Against El Salvador

    Scott Polacek
    via Bleacher Report

    Argentina and Colombia Share 0-0 Draw

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Argentina and Colombia Share 0-0 Draw

    Alec Nathan
    via Bleacher Report

    Boateng Called Mourinho to Reject Man Utd

    Manchester United logo
    Manchester United

    Boateng Called Mourinho to Reject Man Utd

    Getty Images
    via Goal