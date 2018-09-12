Jerome Boateng Snubbed Manchester United Because Not Everything Was 'In Place'

TF-Images/Getty Images

Jerome Boateng has said he turned down Manchester United in the summer because not everything was "in place" for them to be a more attractive proposition than current club Bayern Munich.

The German spoke to Bild (h/t Goal) and said he was flattered by interest from United boss Jose Mourinho in the summer, along with PSG, but he was not sold on joining the Red Devils.

He said:

"I had enquiries from PSG and Manchester United. I did not want just to get away from Bayern, but I was thrilled to try a new challenge. I feel well at Bayern. It's one of the biggest clubs in the world.

"I called Jose Mourinho, I told him that his interest was an honour for me and thanked him for trying so hard for me.

"I explained to Jose that it's difficult to leave Bayern, and if I do, everything has to be in place to top this club."

