Maikel Franco Suffers Shoulder Injury Diving into Camera Well vs. Nationals

Matt Slocum/Associated Press

Philadelphia Phillies third baseman Maikel Franco suffered a shoulder contusion and is dealing with neck tightness after he flipped into a camera well trying to make a catch in the eighth inning of Tuesday night's 7-6 loss to the Washington Nationals at Citizens Bank Park, according to the Philadelphia Inquirer's Matt Breen.

The Phillies have not yet provided a timetable for his return to the field.

In the meantime, manager Gabe Kapler will likely have to shuffle some pieces around as the Phillies fight to stay alive in the National League East.

Namely, Kapler could slide Asdrubal Cabrera over to the hot corner and install Scott Kingery as his interim shortstop. The Phillies skipper could also move Cabrera to third and plug in Pedro Florimon—who entered in place of Franco and slid over to shortstop Tuesday—given Kingery's underwhelming second-half splits.

Since the All-Star break, Kingery is hitting .200 with a .228 on-base percentage, three home runs and six RBI.

The Phillies are six games back of the Atlanta Braves for first place in the NL East after dropping both games of Tuesday's doubleheader.