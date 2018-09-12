WWE SmackDown Results: SmackDown Soars Ahead of PPV and Biggest Takeaways

1 of 4

To say Raw has been an inconsistently—at times incoherently—booked show in the weeks after SummerSlam would be an understatement. SmackDown, on the other hand, has been consistently strong thanks to engaging stories and strong performances from its central figures.

Tuesday was no different.

On a night when WWE desperately needed to put an exclamation point on its hype for Sunday's pay-per-view, the blue brand delivered.

As it typically does.

A match between The Bar and Rusev Day brought the in-ring content, while AJ Styles and Samoa Joe delivered passionate promos ahead of their WWE Championship match. Becky Lynch attacked Charlotte Flair in a red-hot angle, and Randy Orton interrupted Jeff Hardy's attempt to regain the United States Championship just days before their date inside Hell in a Cell.

Everything on the show had to do with promoting Sunday's show, with the exception of R-Truth vs. Andrade "Cien" Almas and even that helped promote the upcoming Mixed Match Challenge.

Whereas Raw provided a show where things often felt like they happened for the sake of them happening, SmackDown has been a more focused, coherent and simply better show.