UFC Fight Night 136: Main Card Staff Predictions

Jeffrey T. Barnes/Associated Press

Ryder: This feels like a classic lesson in the levels of this game. Alexey Kunchenko is 18-0, but his wins have happened in unheralded promotions against unheard-of opponents.

Thiago Alves has been a longstanding UFC staple and, though he's had mixed results recently, he remains a nasty bit of business for anyone who isn't used to competing at the absolute highest levels.

Alves, unanimous decision

Harris: If you don't know Kunchenko, here's your chance. The M-1 champ is a knockout savant, with 13 so far on his perfect 18-0 pro record.

Alves is a tested but aging competitor who appears to be considered little more than a stylistically favorable foil for an exciting new name in European MMA. I wouldn't put it past Alves to flip that script, but I wouldn't bet on it either.

Kunchenko, TKO, Rd. 3

McCarter: I did not know much about Kunchenko, and Scott just sold me on picking him.

It is more an indictment of where I think Alves is at in his career. Father Time is undefeated. If Kunchenko is as advertised, we could get another excellent matchup for the heavy-hitters in the division. I'll mimic Harris and take the newcomer.

Kunchenko, TKO, Rd. 2

Rondina: This isn't a can crusher for Kuchenko given how Alves is still reasonably solid, but it's a matchup designed for him to win. He should be able to make the most of that opportunity, but I'm expecting Alves to keep things competitive enough that Kuchenko is forced to play the long game en route to the scorecards.

Kunchenko, unanimous decision