CM Punk Says Nothing Interests Him in Wrestling; 'All In' Pitch Extremely Vague

Former WWE champion CM Punk seemed to cool any rumors about a potential return to the wrestling ring.

Appearing on ESPN's The MMA Show (h/t Raj Giri of Wrestling Inc), Punk explained nothing in the sport is drawing his attention right now.

"It's not even a matter of not going to wrestling because I'm busy doing other stuff, there's just nothing that interests me in wrestling," Punk said.

As for why Punk didn't make an appearance at the All In show in Chicago on Sept. 1, he never received a formal offer from Cody Rhodes and The Young Bucks.

"I was never made an offer to be there," he said. "They said, 'Hey, if you want to come, you should come.' I was like, 'Eh, oh, OK.' It was extremely vague... it wasn't an offer."

Rhodes told Giri last month he "vaguely" talked to Punk about doing something at All In, but Matt Jackson of The Young Bucks made a pitch to The Straight Edge Superstar:

"Matt actually made a full offer or full pitch for his services and I think Punk is focused on the Mixed Martial Arts element of his career. One of the reasons we didn't first come out and say, 'here's who we want you to wrestle,' because I think we just wanted him to be a part of the event for a lot of fans, he's captured their imagination even with the amount of time he's been gone. He has a mythical presence to them. I thought it would be good for him to connect with them, but that's me, you know?"

Punk was in Chicago the weekend of the event for a personal appearance signing at Pro Wrestling Tees.

The last time Punk worked a wrestling match was at the Royal Rumble in January 2014. He quit WWE shortly after the event and has since transitioned to mixed martial arts. The 39-year-old has lost both of his fights in UFC, including a unanimous decision against Mike Jackson at UFC 225 in June.