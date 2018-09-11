Texans' Kevin Johnson Placed on IR Due to Concussion Suffered in Week 1

Alec Nathan@@AlecBNathanFeatured ColumnistSeptember 11, 2018

Houston Texans cornerback Kevin Johnson (30) is helped off the field after injuring his finger during the second half of an NFL football game against the New England Patriots, Sunday, Sept. 9, 2018, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Stew Milne)
Stew Milne/Associated Press

Houston Texans cornerback Kevin Johnson was placed on inured reserve Tuesday after he suffered a concussion during Sunday's 27-20 loss to the New England Patriots, according to ESPN.com's Field Yates

Johnson will be eligible to practice again in six weeks and return to the field in eight weeks if he is designated for return by the Texans.   

The move comes one day after head coach Bill O'Brien told reporters Johnson would "definitely miss a lot of time," according to Drew Dougherty of the team's official website. 

Johnson also suffered a concussion during the preseason and missed four games last season because of a Grade 2 MCL sprain. All told, he has missed 14 games since the start of the 2016 campaign. 

It's especially bad timing for the 2015 first-round pick, considering he was hoping to bounce back following a rough 2017 season. According to Pro Football Focus' Michael Renner, Johnson finished last season as the NFL's lowest-graded cornerback. 

O'Brien has yet to pinpoint Johnson's replacement. 

One option could see Kareem Jackson slide over from safety, but O'Brien was hesitant to commit to that plan based on the way the 30-year-old performed against the Patriots. 

"The issue there is that Kareem played well at safety," he said, per Dougherty. "To move him over to corner, that’s not the easiest decision to make, because he played a heck of a game at safety yesterday."

Houston's depth chart lists Aaron Colvin as the next man up behind Johnson. 

