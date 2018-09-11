Doug Baldwin Could Miss 'A Couple Weeks' Because of Knee Injury

Otto Greule Jr/Getty Images

Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll expects to be without wide receiver Doug Baldwin for "a couple weeks" after ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Baldwin was diagnosed with a Grade 2 partial MCL tear in his right knee.

"He's really gonna go a few days at a time here," Carroll said Tuesday, according to ESPN.com's Brady Henderson. "Let's see what happens. We'll wait and see. We don't know yet. It could be a couple weeks. It could be a couple weeks, and we'll find out. He's as tough as you get. We'll need to wait."

Baldwin has forged a strong connection with quarterback Russell Wilson over the past few years en route to becoming the passing game's top target. He posted career highs in catches (94) and receiving yards (1,128) in 2016 and also scored seven touchdowns.

The 29-year-old Stanford product has showcased terrific durability since Seattle signed him as an undrafted free agent in 2011, appearing in 110 of a possible 112 regular-season games across his first seven years. He recorded 75 catches for 991 yards and eight touchdowns last season.

His left knee bothered him this offseason, however, and he acknowledged he wouldn't be 100 percent at any point in 2018.

The Seahawks don't feature another wideout with Baldwin's all-around skill set, but they do have depth at the position. While they will try to make up for his absence in the aggregate, there's no doubt the unit is more dangerous when he's on the field.

Tyler Lockett will likely operate as Seattle's go-to option in the passing game. In addition, Brandon Marshall should get more looks in the red zone, and Jaron Brown will also be in line for more playing time.