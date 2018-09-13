Fantasy Football Week 2: Updated Trade Value for Top 100 Players

Fantasy Football Week 2: Updated Trade Value for Top 100 PlayersSeptember 13, 2018
It's everyone's favorite time of year—the return of the fantasy football trade value chart.
Now, it's probably a bit early to seriously consider many trades unless you have a surplus at one position and a deficiency at the other. Greg Olsen owners, I feel you. But in the event you do decide to seek a trade, let my value chart guide you.
As always, players have been separated into tiers, with a value given to players in each tier. So, if you have a player with a value of 10, you want to get back players who either exceed the value of 10 or equal it, if possible.
Note that early in the season, I don't stray too far away from my initial rankings, barring a major change in a player's circumstances. The key to success early in a season is understanding the difference between when you absolutely need to make a change and when you should remain patient. One bad week, remember, doesn't define a season.
Trade Value: 11
1. Todd Gurley, RB, Los Angeles Rams
2. Ezekiel Elliott, RB, Dallas Cowboys
3. David Johnson, RB, Arizona Cardinals
4. Alvin Kamara, RB, New Orleans Saints
5. Antonio Brown, WR, Pittsburgh Steelers
This tier is pretty self-explanatory: Simply put, these are the five best players in fantasy who combine the highest ceiling with the history and ability to reach or even exceed that ceiling. It's unlikely any of these players will fall out of this tier, barring injury, while very few players will reach this high.
If you have one of these players, you probably shouldn't even consider trading them, but if you do, get a king's ransom in return.
Trade Value: 10
6. Saquon Barkley, RB, New York Giants
7. Leonard Fournette, RB, Jacksonville Jaguars
8. DeAndre Hopkins, WR, Houston Texans
9. Odell Beckham Jr., WR, New York Giants
10. Julio Jones, WR, Atlanta Falcons
11. Melvin Gordon, RB, Los Angeles Rams
12. Kareem Hunt, RB, Kansas City Chiefs
My belief is that Barkley will be a mainstay in the top tier on the trade value chart in his career, and after one game, he's trending in that direction. But he's still a rookie, so we won't quite king him just yet. Still, 18 carries for 106 yards and a touchdown in your NFL debut is a pretty darn good start.
This group doesn't offer quite the same reliability as the top group, but still, these players can carry a fantasy season. Part with any of them at your own peril.
Trade Value: 9
13. Keenan Allen, WR, Los Angeles Chargers
14. A.J. Green, WR, Cincinnati Bengals
15. Davante Adams, WR, Green Bay Packers
16. Michael Thomas, WR, New Orleans Saints
17. Jordan Howard, RB, Chicago Bears
18. Mike Evans, WR, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
19. T.Y. Hilton, WR, Indianapolis Colts
20. Joe Mixon, RB, Cincinnati Bengals
21. Dalvin Cook, RB, Minnesota Vikings
The two players to really keep an eye on in this group are Evans and Mixon. After a disappointing 2017 season for fantasy owners, Evans opened 2018 with seven receptions for 147 yards and a score. Evans has elite talent, so if the Buccaneers feed him consistently—especially in the red zone—he could ascend to top-five receiver status.
As for Mixon, he was excellent in Week 1, rushing 17 times for 95 yards and a score while adding five receptions for another 54 yards. Mixon's talent has never been in question, and with a clear role as Cincy's feature back this season, he should shine.
Already, he's earning high praise from his teammates.
"You mention him with Le'Veon [Bell] or Gurley," wide receiver A.J. Green said after Mixon's strong performance against the Indianapolis Colts, per Geoff Hobson of Bengals.com. "He's there with those guys."
Fantasy players who drafted Mixon this year will be hoping Green is right. And if he is, Mixon will be the sort of player you probably won't even consider trading.
Trade Value: 8
22. Devonta Freeman, RB, Atlanta Falcons
23. Rob Gronkowski, TE, New England Patriots
24. Josh Gordon, WR, Cleveland Browns
25. Tyreek Hill, WR, Kansas City Chiefs
26. Travis Kelce, TE, Kansas City Chiefs
27. Tom Brady, QB, New England Patriots
28. Aaron Rodgers, QB, Green Bay Packers
As long as Gordon is on the field, he's extremely valuable. After missing much of Cleveland's training camp, he still managed to snag a 17-yard touchdown pass in Week 1. While it was his only contribution of the day, it was a reminder that even a rusty Gordon is still dangerous.
Jarvis Landry is going to see a lot of volume. But Gordon is going to stretch the field, and as he continues to gain chemistry with Tyrod Taylor, he'll be a force.
As for Rodgers, monitor his situation. His value obviously diminishes if he's off the field, but even on one good leg against the Chicago Bears, he reminded everyone just how ridiculously valuable he is when he's playing.
Trade Value: 7
29. Amari Cooper, WR, Oakland Raiders
30. Adam Thielen, WR, Minnesota Vikings
31. Larry Fitzgerald, WR, Arizona Cardinals
32. LeSean McCoy, RB, Buffalo Bills
33. Zach Ertz, TE, Philadelphia Eagles
34. Jarvis Landry, WR, Cleveland Browns
Landry is going to have a big year, and in PPR formats, he'd be much higher on this chart. He was targeted 15 times against the Steelers, pulling in seven receptions for 106 yards. That kind of workload should see him consistently post solid numbers in fantasy.
Trade Value: 6
35. Carlos Hyde, RB, Cleveland Browns
36. Christian McCaffrey, RB, Carolina Panthers
37. Stefon Diggs, WR, Minnesota Vikings
38. Jay Ajayi, RB, Philadelphia Eagles
39. Russell Wilson, QB, Seattle Seahawks
40. Cam Newton, QB, Carolina Panthers
Ajayi is going to be a very interesting player to watch this year, and could be maddening for fantasy owners. The positive sign for Ajayi owners is that he reached the end zone twice in Week 1 against Atlanta, and should get the majority of the team's goal line touches.
The negative is that Darren Sproles and Corey Clement received five carries each (and Sproles had four receptions), and the Eagles are likely to cycle through the three backs all year long. Ajayi is going to be the top option, no doubt, but there might be some weeks where he explodes and other weeks where he ends up being a weak option.
Trade Value: 5
41. Allen Robinson, WR, Chicago Bears
42. Demaryius Thomas, WR, Denver Broncos
43. Adrian Peterson, RB, Washington
44. Alex Collins, RB, Baltimore Ravens
45. Chris Carson, RB, Seattle Seahawks
46. Le'Veon Bell, RB, Pittsburgh Steelers
47. James Connor, RB, Pittsburgh Steelers
48. Mark Ingram, RB, New Orleans Saints
49. Doug Baldwin, WR, Seattle Seahawks
There is a lot of uncertainty in this tier. Will players like Robinson and Thomas bounce back and return to elite fantasy status? Can Peterson turn back the clock for more than just one game? Are Collins and Carson capable of handling the top role in their respective backfields for a full season? How long will Baldwin be sidelined?
Ingram is here, of course, because his value has taken a hit while he's out on suspension. And then there's Bell and Connor.
If Bell ended his holdout tomorrow, he'd be in the top tier on this chart. But we don't really know when Bell will do so. He could decide to stretch his holdout for half of the season.
If he does that, Connor has immense fantasy value. But if Bell returns tomorrow, Connor has virtually no fantasy value. And so each player is the fantasy version of Schrödinger's cat, both holding high fantasy value and none at all at the same time. So, you know, maybe split the difference. Until Bell offers some clarity on his return, what else can you do before
Trade Value: 4
50. Chris Hogan, WR, New England Patriots
51. Golden Tate, WR, Detroit Lions
52. Brandin Cooks, WR, Los Angeles Rams
53. Dion Lewis, RB, Tennessee Titans
54. Kenyan Drake, RB, Miami Dolphins
55. Marshawn Lynch, RB, Oakland Raiders
56. Derrick Henry, RB, Tennessee Titans
57. Royce Freeman, RB, Denver Broncos
58. JuJu Smith-Schuster, WR, Pittsburgh Steelers
59. Tevin Coleman, RB, Atlanta Falcons
60. Drew Brees, QB, New Orleans Saints
61. Evan Engram, TE, New York Giants
62. Robby Anderson, WR, New York Jets
63. Randall Cobb, WR, Green Bay Packers
64. Devin Funchess, WR, Carolina Panthers
65. Kenny Stills, WR, Miami Dolphins
66. Cooper Kupp, WR, Los Angeles Rams
67. Michael Crabtree, WR, Baltimore Ravens
68. Alshon Jeffery, WR, Philadelphia Eagles
This is a pretty big tier, full of players with upside but question marks.
Cooks certainly has ability, and his five receptions for 87 yards in his Rams' debut was a positive sign. Still, it's hard to imagine Cooks is going to see an improvement without Brady throwing him passes. That's no slight to Jared Goff—there's just only one Brady.
A full season of Rodgers could see Cobb return to fantasy relevance. Nine receptions for 142 yards and a score was a strong start. Jeffery is more valuable than this, but the uncertainty surrounding his return from injury limits that value for the time being.
And as for Brees, the depth at quarterback hurts the overall value of most players at the position. It may seem ridiculous that a steady producer like Brees is in the same tier as, say, Stills or Kupp, but it's simply easier to get value from QB2 options this year.
Trade Value: 3
69. Chris Thompson, RB, Washington
70. Lamar Miller, RB, Houston Texans
71. Marvin Jones Jr. WR, Detroit Lions
72. Deshaun Watson, QB, Houston Texans
73. Andrew Luck, QB, Indianapolis Colts
74. Jimmy Graham, TE, Green Bay Packers
75. Jordan Reed, TE, Washington
76. Nelson Agholor, WR, Philadelphia Eagles
77. Jordy Nelson, WR, Oakland Raiders
78. Emmanuel Sanders, WR, Denver Broncos
79. Marquise Goodwin, WR, San Francisco 49ers
80. James White, RB, New England Patriots
Thompson is a player not getting a ton of love, but one who produces when he's on the field. A lack of consistency and a specific role—Thompson is Washington's scatback and will never get the touches a feature back might see—limit his overall value, but Thompson is a nice flex option, especially in PPR formats.
Luck impressed in his return, throwing for 319 yards and two scores (with one interception). If he stays healthy, he's a major candidate for a top-10 finish at the position.
Trade Value: 2
81. Theo Riddick, RB, Detroit Lions
82. Alfred Morris, RB, San Francisco 49ers
83. Kyle Rudolph, TE, Minnesota Vikings
84. Trey Burton, TE, Chicago Bears
85. Sammy Watkins, WR, Kansas City Chiefs
86. DeSean Jackson, WR, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
87. Tyler Lockett, WR, Seattle Seahawks
88. Quincy Enunwa, WR, New York Jets
89. Patrick Mahomes, QB, Kansas City Chiefs
90. Kirk Cousins, QB, Washington
91. Matt Breida, RB, San Francisco 49ers
92. Isaiah Crowell, RB, New York Jets
93. Jared Cook, TE, Oakland Raiders
94. Eric Ebron, TE, Indianapolis Colts
95. Carson Wentz, QB, Philadelphia Eagles
96. Frank Gore, RB, New York Jets
97. Aaron Jones, RB, Green Bay Packers
98. Jamaal Williams, RB, Green Bay Packers
99. Vikings D/ST
100. Will Fuller, WR, Houston Texans
This is the last group of players before you start getting to the players who don't hold any discernible value in trades and are mostly just throw-in names.
But there might be some diamonds in the rough that emerge from this group. Are Cook and Ebron primed for big seasons, or were their Week 1 performances more fluke than trend? Once Jackson clears the concussion protocol will he put up big numbers this year, or did the Saints simply forget how to play defense? What kind of value will running backs in potential committee situations in Green Bay and San Francisco hold going forward?
One thing you'll notice as you go down the trade value chart is that the questions are more plentiful than the answers. Uncertainty is inevitable in fantasy, but there are some players who have the talent and resume to offer fantasy players security.
This tier of players doesn't offer that security.
