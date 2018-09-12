The 5 Best NBA Careers Ruined by Injuries

0 of 5

Barring injury.

We say it whenever we're forced to make a prediction about the NBA because we have to. Injuries are an inescapable inevitability. They're always lurking, just waiting to alter a playoff race, a season or a career.

Nobody's immune, but some players have had worse injury luck than others.

It's difficult to quantify the quality of a career shortened by injuries because it requires speculation about what would have happened if not for said misfortune. Was an injury-marred career better if it had a modest five-year peak or a spectacular two-year apex? What about young, promising players whose maladies nudged them off the path to stardom before their ascent ever started?

Below, we've highlighted the injury-shortened careers we most would have liked to see play out sans injuries. To keep things contemporary, we limited the candidate pool to players from the last 20 years or so. (Apologies to Bill Walton, who missed that cutoff.)