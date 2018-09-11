Manchester United Transfer News: Reds 'First in Line' in Milan Skriniar Rumours

Soccrates Images/Getty Images

Manchester United are reportedly "first in line" among the clubs showing interest in Inter Milan defender Milan Skriniar, who is said to have hit a snag in his contract negotiations at the San Siro.

Daily Mail cited a report from La Gazzetta dello Sport, which said United are hopeful of intercepting with a move for Skriniar. According to Sport Witness, the Slovakian is seeking an annual salary of €3 million (£2.7 million), which is equal to roughly £52,000 per week (Italian salary figures are reported after tax).

Inter are only willing to offer €2.5 million (£2.2 million) per year, and the Red Devils may be ready to step in after offering €65 million (£57.9 million) for his signature in the recent past, per Sport Witness.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.