Manchester United Transfer News: Reds 'First in Line' in Milan Skriniar Rumours

Tom Sunderland@@TomSunderland_Featured ColumnistSeptember 11, 2018

MILAN, ITALY - AUGUST 26: Milan Skriniar of Internazionale during the Italian Serie A match between Internazionale v Torino at the San Siro on August 26, 2018 in Milan Italy (Photo by Laurens Lindhout/Soccrates/Getty Images)
Soccrates Images/Getty Images

Manchester United are reportedly "first in line" among the clubs showing interest in Inter Milan defender Milan Skriniar, who is said to have hit a snag in his contract negotiations at the San Siro.

Daily Mail cited a report from La Gazzetta dello Sport, which said United are hopeful of intercepting with a move for Skriniar. According to Sport Witness, the Slovakian is seeking an annual salary of €3 million (£2.7 million), which is equal to roughly £52,000 per week (Italian salary figures are reported after tax).

Inter are only willing to offer €2.5 million (£2.2 million) per year, and the Red Devils may be ready to step in after offering €65 million (£57.9 million) for his signature in the recent past, per Sport Witness. 

        

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    Napoli Owner: Insigne Has £178M Release Clause

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Napoli Owner: Insigne Has £178M Release Clause

    Tom Sunderland
    via Bleacher Report

    Man Utd Consider Hiring Atletico's Sporting Director

    Manchester United logo
    Manchester United

    Man Utd Consider Hiring Atletico's Sporting Director

    Tom Sunderland
    via Bleacher Report

    Zidane Could Finally Be the Man to Land Thiago for Man Utd

    Manchester United logo
    Manchester United

    Zidane Could Finally Be the Man to Land Thiago for Man Utd

    via Mail Online

    Fred Explains Why He Chose Man Utd's No. 17

    Manchester United logo
    Manchester United

    Fred Explains Why He Chose Man Utd's No. 17

    via men