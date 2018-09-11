Tottenham Transfer News: Spurs Keen on Ben Chilwell in Latest Rumours

Michael Regan/Getty Images

Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly keeping tabs on Leicester City left-back Ben Chilwell ahead of a potential move for the 21-year-old next summer.

Spurs want to strengthen the left side of their defence, as Danny Rose's long-term future at the club remains uncertain, per Matt Law at the Daily Telegraph.

Mauricio Pochettino's side are "tracking his progress" but also retain an interest in Fulham's Ryan Sessegnon, according to the report.

Chilwell has come through the ranks at Leicester and enjoyed a breakthrough campaign last season. He made 32 appearances in all competitions, as the Foxes finished ninth in the Premier League.

He has started in all four league games for Leicester this season. His performances have earned him a call-up to the senior England squad for Tuesday's international friendly against Switzerland.

Chilwell played for the England under-21s against the Netherlands on Thursday. Sam Dean at the Telegraph said he's been rewarded for his performance:

The youngster has bags of potential and appears to have a big future ahead of him. Dominic King at the Daily Mail feels he will soon be in demand:

Tottenham do have options at left-back with both Ben Davies and Rose. Rose was heavily linked with a move away from Spurs over the summer, and Pochettino was willing to allow the defender to leave, per Sami Mokbel at the Daily Mail.

Rose ultimately stayed in north London and made his first start of the season in the 3-0 win over Manchester United at Old Trafford. He has said he is "not listening to speculation over his future," per Fiona Jones at Sky Sports.

Tottenham look a good option for Chilwell. Pochettino has a good record of developing young English players, and the Milton Keynes native could thrive in north London.

However, the Foxes will be in no rush to sell their young England international. He signed a five-year deal at the King Power Stadium in 2016.

Spurs were the only Premier League side not to sign a single player in the summer transfer window, a situation that's unlikely to be repeated if they are to keep pace with their rivals.