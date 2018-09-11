Report: Bennie Fowler Signing with Patriots After Corey Coleman Contract

Charles Rex Arbogast/Associated Press

The New England Patriots reportedly agreed to sign free-agent wide receiver Bennie Fowler on Tuesday, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter and Field Yates.

New England's reported decision to sign Fowler came after NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported earlier Tuesday that the Pats came to terms with free-agent wideout Corey Coleman.

Fowler was released by the Chicago Bears on Sept. 3 after signing with them in April.

The 27-year-old veteran, who went undrafted out of Michigan State, spent the first four seasons of his NFL career with the Denver Broncos.

In 45 career regular-season games, Fowler has registered 56 receptions for 698 yards and five touchdowns.

His most productive campaign came last season, when he set career highs with 29 grabs for 350 yards and three scores.

Most notably, Fowler was on the receiving end of a two-point conversion from quarterback Peyton Manning in the Broncos' 24-10 win over the Carolina Panthers in Super Bowl 50 at the conclusion of the 2015 season.

With Julian Edelman suspended for the first four games the season, the Pats entered their Week 1 game against the Houston Texas with just four wide receivers on the active roster.

Chris Hogan, Phillip Dorsett and Cordarrelle Patterson saw extended action in the 27-20 win, while Matthew Slater was primarily relegated to special teams.

Aside from completing seven passes for 66 yards and a touchdown to Dorsett, quarterback Tom Brady primarily focused on throwing to his tight ends and running backs.

Hogan and Patterson combined for just 17 yards on two receptions in the game.

With Fowler and Coleman in the fold, Brady will have more options on the outside until Edelman returns to provides some stability to the receiving corps.