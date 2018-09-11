Report: Jose Mourinho, Mino Raiola 'Hate Each Other Again' over Paul Pogba Drama

Gianni Verschueren@ReverschPassFeatured ColumnistSeptember 11, 2018

Manchester United's manager Jose Mourinho gestures as he speaks to Paul Pogba during the English Premier League soccer match between Brighton and Hove Albion and Manchester United at the Amex stadium in Brighton, England, Sunday, Aug. 19, 2018. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant)
Alastair Grant/Associated Press

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho and Paul Pogba's agent Mino Raiola reportedly "hate each other again" following the difficult summer involving the France international. 

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport (h/t Sport Witness' Tom Coast), their relationship had been trending in the right direction but has once again broken down, and Pogba's possible transfer is the reason why.

       

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

