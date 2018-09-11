Report: Real Madrid Full-Back Marcelo Agrees €753k Fine in Tax Fraud Case

Soccrates Images/Getty Images

Real Madrid defender Marcelo has reportedly agreed a €753,625 (£670,345) fine and a suspended jail sentence with Spanish state prosecutors after a tax fraud investigation.

According to Marca, the suspended sentence is for four months.

The Brazil international is the latest in a long line of footballers accused of tax evasion after the Spanish state began cracking down on the offence in recent years.

As explained by El Mundo (h/t BBC Sport) after Cristiano Ronaldo agreed to a similar deal in June, all jail sentences under two years for first-time offenders are automatically suspended when involving non-violent crimes.

Lionel Messi, Neymar, Javier Mascherano, Diego Costa, Radamel Falcao and several others have all run into trouble with the tax man, per Forbes' Kelly Phillips Erb. Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho also reportedly accepted a suspended sentence relating to his time as Real Madrid manager, per Mundo (h/t the Telegraph's Tom Morgan).

The 30-year-old Marcelo joined Real in 2007 and established himself as one of the world's best left-backs with Los Blancos in the following seasons. He's also been a regular starter for Brazil, including at the 2018 FIFA World Cup.