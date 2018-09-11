Report: Barcelona's Munir El Haddadi Involved in Nightclub Row over €16k Bill

Michael Ainsworth/Associated Press

Barcelona forward Munir El Haddadi reportedly had the police called on him after arguing over a €16,000 bill at the end of his birthday party in Madrid at the weekend.

According to El Mundo (h/t Sport Witness) on Tuesday, the 23-year-old had anticipated a bill of less than half that for himself and his roughly 30 guests, and a "verbal fight" erupted. Staff at the club then called the police, and the argument was resolved after the bill was reduced by €1,000.

Per Mundo (h/t Sport Witness): "Police sources, however, said that he paid the amount reluctantly and under the threat that if he did not he could be denounced for fraud and even arrested, with the problems that this would entail for a soccer player."

The party took place at Tiffany’s nightclub on Avenida Doctor Arce and reportedly involved more catering than had been agreed.

Munir was born near Madrid but moved to Barcelona's academy in 2011, making his debut for the Catalans three years later. He was an instant hit, scoring in his La Liga debut match against Elche.

A call-up to Spain's national team followed soon after, and he earned his only cap in a UEFA Euro 2016 qualifier against Macedonia.

While he was regarded as a major talent for the Blaugrana, his development stalled in the following years. Munir has spent time on loan with Valencia and Deportivo Alaves, impressing for the latter last season, but he has played just one minute for Barcelona in the 2018-19 campaign.

He's not expected to feature heavily moving forward unless some of the players ahead of him suffer injuries. Despite this, Sport's Lluis Miguelsanz reported during the summer that manager Ernesto Valverde still has plans for the youngster.