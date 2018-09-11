Brazil Manager Tite Responds to Donald Trump's World Cup Jibe

JIM WATSON/Getty Images

Brazil national team manager Tite has responded to the World Cup joke American President Donald Trump made last month, reminding everyone the Selecao have won the tournament five times.

As reported by Goal's Sacha Pisani, Trump played host to FIFA President Gianni Infantino in August, and when a Brazilian reporter asked a question, he joked: "Soccer country…I think you had a problem recently." This came after their exit at the hands of Belgium in the quarter-finals of the 2018 World Cup.

Tite was asked about the jibe ahead of the upcoming friendly against El Salvador in Maryland and said: "My answer to Trump is that we have five world titles. Maybe, historically, he might know better."

The Selecao have won more world titles than any other nation, with their last title coming in 2002.

They entered the 2018 World Cup with a point to prove after the embarrassment suffered against Germany four years prior, losing 7-1 on home soil in the semi-final. Initially, Brazil did well in Russia, but they ran into a strong Belgian side in the quarter-finals:

Tite remained in charge of the team after the tournament and guided them to a 2-0 win over the United States in their first friendly on Saturday. With a strong core and a ton of emerging talent, the future looks bright for Brazil, who will likely continue to be among the main contenders for silverware for the foreseeable future.

Manchester City's Gabriel Jesus, Real Madrid youngster Vinicius Junior and America's Lincoln are but a few rising stars expected to be a big part of the side for years to come. Main man Neymar is still just 26 years old and could realistically feature in two more World Cups if he stays healthy.

Tite discussed the Paris Saint-Germain man, who is one cap short of matching Pele and third on Brazil's all-time scoring chart:

"All these records are important. I believe the athlete seeks this within the context. But also have that recognition.

"Having recognition is not a sin, growing up is no sin, be star is not a sin, have technical skills is not a sin. To evolve in what is wrong is also a process of maturing. I'm not defending anyone. I'm giving the opportunity to reinvent and grow. Just like I gave myself. All we have."

They'll face El Salvador in Maryland on Tuesday.