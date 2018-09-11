Argentina Manager Lionel Scaloni Says No. 10 Shirt Is 'Waiting' for Lionel Messi

FRANCK FIFE/Getty Images

Argentina interim national team manager Lionel Scaloni has told reporters he maintains hope Lionel Messi will return to the team soon, saying the No. 10 shirt is reserved for the Barcelona star.

Per Goal's Sacha Pisani, he was asked about Messi and the shirt during a press conference ahead of the match against Colombia and said:

"There is only one answer for your question: Every player who was in the World Cup kept his number, the ones who came here.

"In this time, the 10 shirt belongs to Messi, and it will stay this way until he decides if he will continue with us or not.

"We aren't closed to that chance so I chose to keep this number for him. In the future we will see, but if you look at the players who played the World Cup you will see they kept their numbers, and we wait for the future to see what happens, but so far no one is using the 10 because it is exclusive for him and that is my decision. There is nothing else about this."

