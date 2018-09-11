AJ Styles and 8 Dream WWE Matches for a Potential Batista Return

0 of 6

Credit: WWE.com

Whenever a Superstar leaves WWE while they can still perform in the ring, the WWE Universe can't help but speculate about a potential return down the line. It's probably because so many people have left only to return a few years later.

When it comes to former Superstars who are still capable of wrestling, Batista's name is always brought up as someone who could still come back for one last run.

While promoting his upcoming film Final Score, Batista spoke to What Culture and revealed he thinks about returning to WWE on a daily basis because he misses the excitement of performing for a live crowd.

His comeback in 2013 did not go as planned and The Animal ended up leaving right when the feud between The Shield and Evolution was heating up. Needless to say, Batista would rather end his career on a high note.

This article will look at seven potential opponents for the Guardians of the Galaxy star if he were to return to the squared circle.