LeBron James to Produce NBC Comedy 'Brotherly Love' Based on Ben Simmons

Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistSeptember 11, 2018

PHILADELPHIA, PA - APRIL 6: Ben Simmons #25 of the Philadelphia 76ers and LeBron James #23 of the Cleveland Cavaliers look on during foul shots at the Wells Fargo Center on April 6, 2018 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images) *** Local Caption *** Ben Simmons;LeBron James
Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

Basketball stars LeBron James and Ben Simmons are combining to make a comedy television show based on Simmons' life called Brotherly Love, according to Nellie Andreeva of Deadline.

NBC has given a script commitment for the show, which will feature veteran showrunner Kourtney Kang as executive producer.

"Brotherly Love is inspired by the life of Ben Simmons and centers on a unique sibling relationship within a multi-ethnic family," Andreeva explained. "Together, they pursue their dreams while navigating life in the spotlight in Philadelphia, a passionate city where sports is in your blood, and your blood is always boiling."

SpringHill Entertainment will help produce the show, a company created by James and Maverick Carter. The company also currently produces The Wall on NBC as well as several documentaries on YouTube, Starz and more. LeBron also produces and stars in The Shop on HBO.

Kang has previously served as co-executive producer of Fresh Off the Boat as well as writer-producer of How I Met Your Mother.

