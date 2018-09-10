Report: Rams Offered 2 Picks for Khalil Mack, Would Have Traded LB in Offseason

Jeffrey Phelps/Associated Press

The Los Angeles Rams pass rush is formidable already with Aaron Donald and Ndamukong Suh, but they tried to land Khalil Mack as well.

According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, the Rams offered first- and third-round draft picks to the Oakland Raiders for Mack during the offseason. Oakland ultimately rejected the offer and traded the pass-rusher to the Chicago Bears.

Schefter noted the plan for the Rams was to pay Mack but trade him after the 2018 campaign because they couldn't have afford his deal next year.

Oakland traded Mack, a 2020 second-round pick and a 2020 conditional fifth-round pick to the Bears for first-round picks in 2019 and 2020, a 2020 third-round pick and a 2019 sixth-round pick.

Rams executive vice president of football operations Kevin Demoff suggested Oakland didn't think the draft picks Los Angeles offered it would be worth as much, especially since the NFC West team is coming off a division crown and the Bears haven't been to the postseason since the 2010 campaign.

"We offered a pretty aggressive package and they came back and said, 'We just think you're going to pick too low,'" Demoff said, per Gary Klein of the Los Angeles Times.

From Oakland's perspective, head coach Jon Gruden said Mack "didn't want to play here" and added "it was obvious he wasn't going to show up for the season," per NFL on ESPN.

Mack looked well worth it from Chicago's perspective during Sunday's loss to the Green Bay Packers when he tallied a sack, forced fumble, fumble recovery and interception he returned for a touchdown. The three-time Pro Bowler and 2016 Defensive Player of the Year is an ideal fit in the team's front seven and figures to be an anchor for years to come.

NFC West teams are surely relieved he isn't lining up alongside Suh and Donald on the Rams this season.