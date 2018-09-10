Oscar De La Hoya Says He's 'Very, Very Serious' About Running for President

John Locher/Associated Press

Having already conquered the squared circle during his boxing career, Oscar De La Hoya is seriously setting his sights on the Oval Office.

De La Hoya revealed in an interview with TMZ Sports he would consider running for president of the United States:

"I am actually very, very serious, and I strongly feel that if a Kanye West can do it and announce and maybe tease the world that he would maybe one day wanna run for president, why not me? ... I've had literally, over the years, ever since I became a professional in boxing, I've had millions of people tell me, 'Look, why don't you represent? Why don't you stand up and have a bigger voice?' And obviously, the biggest voice you can have is being president."

Although De La Hoya doesn't have any experience in elected office, that didn't stop Donald Trump from winning the 2016 presidential election.

Like Trump, De La Hoya has turned himself into an entrepreneur following his retirement from boxing in 2009. The 45-year-old founded Golden Boy Promotions in 2002, and the company has since become an established brand in the sport. Canelo Alvarez, Francisco Vargas, Jorge Linares and Lucas Matthysse are among those who are signed to Golden Boy.

De La Hoya would undoubtedly have long odds were he to enter the presidential fray, though there's still time for him to do so ahead of the 2020 elections.

He told TMZ Sports he'll officially start campaigning "if his exploratory team comes back with good numbers."