Hulk Hogan Says nWo Would 'Murder' The Shield

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Hulk Hogan doesn't think today's WWE superstars would have a chance against one of the best wrestling groups of all time.

When asked how nWo would fare against The Shield in their primes, Hogan didn't even hesitate.

"We would murder the bums, brother! We would kill em," the WWE Hall of Famer told TMZ Sports.

Hogan believes his experience would be the difference against The Shield, which is comprised of Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose.

"I used to wrestle with Roman Reigns' dad," he explained. "You've seen pictures of me holding Roman Reigns as a baby, come on! We taught them almost everything we know."

The original nWo of Hogan, Kevin Nash and Scott Hall are set to have a reunion on Oct. 27 in Orlando.