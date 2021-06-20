Nets Rumors: Spencer Dinwiddie Declines $12.3M Contract Option After Bucks Loss

Michael Dwyer/Associated Press

Brooklyn Nets point guard Spencer Dinwiddie is reportedly set to become an unrestricted free agent this offseason.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported Sunday that Dinwiddie plans to decline his $12.3 million option for 2021-22 before Monday's deadline.

Dinwiddie suffered a partially torn ACL just three games into the 2020-21 season and did not return. The guard was off to a quiet start before the injury, averaging 6.7 points per game as he appeared likely to take on a smaller role.

While he was attempting to work toward a potential return in the NBA Finals, the Nets were eliminated in the second round of the playoffs by the Milwaukee Bucks on Saturday.

Despite what was effectively a lost season, he was widely expected to decline the player option and even indicated his plans in May.

"I'm gonna be more than healthy by the time free agency starts, so just from a dollars perspective you kind of have to," Dinwiddie told Shlomo Sprung of Forbes. "$12 million isn't market value for a starting point guard. It's probably about half, 20-25. So obviously it's pretty concrete that I'm gonna opt out."

When healthy, the 28-year-old has proved he can be an effective offensive player. He averaged 20.6 points and 6.8 assists per game in 2019-20. Those were not only personal bests but also marked the fifth straight year he improved his scoring average.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

He was the Nets go-to option for much of that year and a major reason the squad reached the playoffs in back-to-back seasons before adding bigger names like Kevin Durant and James Harden. Dinwiddie was also one of the league's best-value players after signing a three-year, $34 million extension in 2018.

Considering his growth, the guard could be set for a big payday when he hits free agency. After a slow start to his career with the Detroit Pistons, he nearly doubled his production in his first couple of seasons in Brooklyn and earned votes for the league's Most Improved Player award in multiple years.

It could make Dinwiddie one of the biggest draws in free agency if he can prove he is past his knee injury.