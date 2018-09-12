Evian Championship 2018: Tee Times, Dates, TV Schedule, LPGA Prize Money

Stuart Franklin/Getty Images

The Evian Championship will celebrate its 25th anniversary on Thursday as the 2018 tournament gets under way.

This will be the sixth year in which the competition at the Evian Resort Golf Club in Evian-les-Bains, France, will feature as a major event, and it could produce a sixth champion in as many runnings, with no player yet to win the event more than once.

The Associated Press (h/t USA Today) confirmed in March that the prize money for the 2018 edition has increased to $3.85 million—a $200,000 bump on last year's overall prize pot. Dennis Manoloff of the Cleveland Plain-Dealer reported last year's winner, Anna Nordqvist, took home $547,500.

In the United States, NBC and The Golf Channel will broadcast the tournament, while Sky Sports will provide coverage in the United Kingdom.

Read on for a preview of this year's Evian Championship as the Grand Slam portion of this year's golf season draws to a close.

Tee times will be published on the official LPGA website.

Preview

Nordqvist can become the first player in the tournament's history to successfully defend the Evian Championship.

The Swede won after last year's contest was shortened to three rounds due to weather, beating Brittany Altomare in a play-off to clinch her first major in nine years:

The 31-year-old is yet to taste victory in 2018, however, and has failed to make the cut at each of the last three major competitions in succession, so a title defence appears unlikely.

There's a selection of Asian stars, such as rankings leader Sung Hyun Park from South Korea, who look the far more plausible challengers to the throne given their recent form.

Thai sisters Ariya and Moriya Jutanugarn could be serious contenders in Evian-les-Bains, with the former seeking her second major this year after winning the U.S. Women's Open in June.

This tournament is one of the most majestic on the circuit, nestled along the Swiss border and comprising picturesque scenes throughout. It's a suitable ending note for the women's major season.

It's the kind of tournament that coaxes the best out of its players, and USA Today's Steve DiMeglio is expecting an open forum in terms of who's vying for the crown:

No North American has captured the Evian Championship as a major, but Canada's Brooke Henderson is causing waves.

Annika Sorenstam, a 72-time LPGA Tour winner, praised Henderson after she lifted the CP Women's Open title and has high expectations for her, per Adam Stanley of the Canadian Press (h/t CBC): "If this continues, she will soon be one of the best in the world."

In a competition that's formed a habit of crowning new champions, this could be Henderson's opening to land a major victory, though plenty of more established names will have their say.