College Football Picks: Week 3 Predictions for Every Game

No. 4 Ohio State (2-0) vs. No. 15 TCU (2-0), 8 p.m. ET

TCU hung 42 points on SMU last Friday, but special teams and defense provided three touchdowns. That can be both en- and discouraging, since it's highly unlikely the Horned Frogs can repeat the feat against a sound Ohio State team. Quarterback Shawn Robinson must be a factor on the ground for TCU to hang around.

Prediction: Ohio State 38, TCU 20

No. 22 USC (1-1) at Texas (1-1), 8 p.m. ET

Neither side looked especially impressive in their respective wins this season. The crowd will be invested, but it's tough to get overly excited about this blueblood clash given the state of the offenses. Whichever one best sustains drives should pull out the win, and Texas' 29.6 third-down conversion rate is glaringly bad.

Prediction: USC 24, Texas 17

Eastern Washington (2-0) at Washington State (2-0), 8 p.m. ET

Do you like points? I like points. These offenses do, too, as each has scored at least 30 in every game this year. Washington State has showed a bit of resilience on defense, but Eastern Washington will challenge that assessment. While we're still taking the Cougs, EWU quarterback Gage Gubrud won't be fazed by the environment.

Prediction: Washington State 45, Eastern Washington 35

New Mexico (1-1) at New Mexico State (0-3), 8 p.m. ET

When you combine a dreadful offense with a lifeless defense, the product is a 0-3 start with 30 points scored and 137 allowed. Perhaps a bit of home cooking will spark New Mexico State, but that'd be a remarkable turnaround for the Aggies.

Prediction: New Mexico 30, New Mexico State 14

No. 10 Washington (1-1) at Utah (2-0), 10 p.m. ET

Defense is the name of this Pac-12 game, and the visiting Huskies have the edge in that department. In the likely event Washington shuts down running back Zack Moss, can QB Tyler Huntley repeat his 341-yard, three-touchdown total performance from 2017? It'll be a much tougher feat opposite a healthy UW secondary.

Prediction: Washington 28, Utah 20

Prairie View A&M (1-2) at UNLV (1-1), 10 p.m. ET

Howard took down UNLV in 2017, and Prairie View at least has the offensive firepower to give the Rebels a similar fight. However, the 533-yard effort in Week 2 reaffirmed some budding optimism around UNLV after a competitive loss to USC during the opener.

Prediction: UNLV 45, Prairie View 20

No. 23 Arizona State (2-0) at San Diego State (1-1), 10:30 p.m. ET

Fresh off an upset win over Michigan State, the Sun Devils head to San Diego State—which won the 2017 matchup 30-20. Unfortunately for the hosts, quarterback Christian Chapman is sidelined with a knee injury. That'll put immense pressure on star back Juwan Washington to carry the offense, but ASU has ceded a total of 65 yards on 61 attempts this season.

Prediction: Arizona State 24, San Diego State 19

Fresno State (1-1) at UCLA (0-2), 10:30 p.m. ET

To be blunt, UCLA's scoring attack isn't a threat. That's never a good thing, and it's especially problematic opposite a Fresno State unit allowing 17 points per game. Turnovers crushed the Bulldogs in their loss at Minnesota, but they'll avoid the loss if UCLA is unable to gift its offense some points.

Prediction: Fresno State 27, UCLA 21

Southern Utah (0-2) at Arizona (0-2), 11 p.m. ET

If Khalil Tate doesn't return to 2017 form in this contest, it's time for panic mode. The dual-threat star has a total of 22 rushing yards through two games—a borderline unconscionable thought given last season's 1,411 yards. Southern Utah's offense is decent behind quarterback Chris Helbig, but Arizona should be able to cruise past the Thunderbirds.

Prediction: Arizona 42, Southern Utah 21