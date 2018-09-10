Renee Young Joins WWE Raw's Announce Team Full-Time, Replacing Jonathan Coachman

WWE.com

WWE is making Renee Young's move to the announce team permanent.

The company announced Young will replace Jonathan Coachman as the third person at the table alongside Michael Cole and Corey Graves for Monday Night Raw. Young will be the first woman to announce Raw on a full-time basis.

It's a move that has seemingly been in the makings for some time. Young has been joining Cole and Graves for women's matches in recent weeks, and she is part of the Mae Young Classic broadcast team with Cole and Beth Phoenix.

Coachman will switch roles and become the new host of pay-per-view kickoff shows. The switch will allow Coachman to focus more on work outside the WWE (as he has missed Raws before to call sporting events) while also changing a dynamic that was not working. Coachman was the odd man out throughout his return to the booth, missing calls and becoming the butt of jokes from Graves.

Young, 32, has been with WWE since 2012. She began her career doing backstage interviews and has increasingly become part of the WWE fabric. Her role has since expanded to hosting shows on the WWE Network and the pay-per-view kickoffs in addition to interviews.

"I am so so so insanely excited about this! To be the first woman to take over that chair that so many amazingly talented voices and personalities have sat in before me! Thank you to @VinceMcMahon @StephMcMahon @TripleH @MichaelCole and @WWEGraves (and MANY others)," Young said on Twitter.

Young's move to the broadcast team also comes a month before WWE holds its first all-women's pay-per-view, Evolution.