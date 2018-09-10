Saint-Etienne Confirm William Gomis Died at Age 19

PHILIPPE DESMAZES/Getty Images

Saint-Etienne have confirmed their former player William Gomis has died the age of 19.

The Ligue 1 side released a statement Monday to confirm that Gomis had died, per Jordan Seward of the MailOnline:

"AS Saint-Etienne had the immense sadness to learn of the tragic death of William Gomis, which occurred last night.

"Appreciated by his former team-mates and educators for his human qualities, the young player, who would have turned 20 in December, did all his training at the club where he had arrived at the age of 15.

"The club's leaders, coaches, players and employees are deeply affected by William's sudden death and offer their deepest sympathies to his family."

As relayed by Seward, reports from Saint-Etienne have said the teenager was "shot dead with an AK47" alongside a 14-year-old boy. Authorities are reported to have found 24 Kalashnikov at the scene of the shooting too.

Additionally, Gomis' brother also reportedly recently died after being shot.

Saint-Etienne midfielder Arnaud Nordin and Sion player Anthony Maisonnial, formerly of Saint-Etienne, posted the following on their respective Twitter accounts:

"When I was called that night to be told, I thought I had a nightmare," read part of Maisonnial's message on Twitter. "All our moments and delights we have spent together will remain forever in my memory."

The footballer left Saint-Etienne ahead of the 2018-19 campaign having spent five years at the club. It's added by Seward that he turned down a contract extension at the Ligue 1 side.

Last season, Gomis played 18 times in the Championnat National for Saint-Etienne's B team and regularly captained the side too.