Dele Alli Withdraws from England Squad vs. Switzerland Due to 'Minor' Injury

Matt JonesFeatured ColumnistSeptember 10, 2018

LONDON, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 08: Dele Alli of England during the UEFA Nations League A group four match between England and Spain at Wembley Stadium on September 8, 2018 in London, United Kingdom. (Photo by James Baylis - AMA/Getty Images)
James Baylis - AMA/Getty Images

Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Dele Alli will miss England's friendly against Switzerland on Tuesday after he withdrew from the squad due to injury.

The Three Lions Twitter account provided an update on the condition of the Spurs star:

In addition to Alli, Manchester United left-back Luke Shaw will be missing from the squad originally selected by manager Gareth Southgate, as he suffered a concussion during the 2-1 loss to Spain on Friday.

Per BBC Sport, Leicester City duo Ben Chilwell and Demarai Gray have been called up for the match at the King Power Stadium.

          

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

