Dele Alli Withdraws from England Squad vs. Switzerland Due to 'Minor' Injury

Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Dele Alli will miss England's friendly against Switzerland on Tuesday after he withdrew from the squad due to injury.

The Three Lions Twitter account provided an update on the condition of the Spurs star:

In addition to Alli, Manchester United left-back Luke Shaw will be missing from the squad originally selected by manager Gareth Southgate, as he suffered a concussion during the 2-1 loss to Spain on Friday.

Per BBC Sport, Leicester City duo Ben Chilwell and Demarai Gray have been called up for the match at the King Power Stadium.

