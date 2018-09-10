David Duckenfield Pleads Not Guilty to Hillsborough Manslaughter Charges

Anthony Devlin/Getty Images

David Duckenfield, the former chief superintendent of South Yorkshire police who was in command at the Hillsborough disaster, has formally pleaded not guilty to 95 charges of manslaughter by gross negligence.

There were 96 fatalities at the FA Cup semi-final between Nottingham Forest and Liverpool in 1989, but not until June this year was it ruled by judge Sir Peter Openshaw that Duckenfield's prosecution could go ahead.

Per David Conn of the Guardian, he entered his plea at Preston crown court, while Graham Mackrell, Sheffield Wednesday's secretary and safety officer at the time of the tragedy, also pleaded not guilty to two charges of breaching safety legislation.

Only 95 charges could be brought against Duckenfield, 74, because Tony Bland, the 96th victim of the deadly crush at Wednesday's stadium, died more than a year and a day after enduring his injuries.

Christopher Furlong/Getty Images

Just 18 years old at the time of the disaster, Bland spent four years on life support after sustaining brain damage at Hillsborough.



His family then opted to take him off life support after it was established, based on medical evidence, that he would not recover.

The Leppings Lane terrace was the site of the tragedy at Hillsborough, an area allocated to Liverpool fans for the FA Cup tie.

Duckenfield's decision to open another gate before kick-off on April 15, 1989, led to a further influx of supporters that exacerbated the fatal congestion.

His and Mackrell's trials are scheduled to begin in Preston on January 14.