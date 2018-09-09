Rodney Anderson out for Season with Knee Injury Suffered vs. UCLA

Sue Ogrocki/Associated Press

Oklahoma running back Rodney Anderson will miss the rest of the 2018 season because of a knee injury, the team announced Sunday in a statement, via Ralph D. Russo of the Associated Press.

"We're heartbroken for him," head coach Lincoln Riley said of Anderson. "He's overcome so much in his career, and if anyone could do it again, it's Rodney."

"He's played a lot of great football and has a lot more ahead of him. He's just a tremendous person and player, and we'll miss him on the field. But we know he'll be with us every step of the way as a team captain, and that other players will step up in his place."

Anderson suffered the injury in the first quarter of Saturday's game against UCLA and did not return. He finished the year with 11 carries for 119 rushing yards and three touchdowns in just two games.

The junior's injury is even more devastating considering his past problems in his college career.

Anderson broke his leg in 2015 and missed the rest of his first season, and then his second year at Oklahoma was lost because of a broken neck suffered in August.

Eddie Radosevich of Sooner Scoop described the disappointment:

He had only one career carry before breaking out in 2017, finishing with 1,161 rushing yards and 13 touchdowns.

There were even higher expectations heading into this season as one of the top returning running backs in the country. Bleacher Report's Matt Miller projected Anderson to be a first-round pick in his preseason mock draft.

Unfortunately, the injury could destroy his draft stock as well as severely damage the Sooners offense going forward.

Sophomore Trey Sermon and freshman T.J. Pledger could see the majority of carries with Anderson out.