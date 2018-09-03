2019 NFL Mock Draft: A Look Ahead Before the Regular Season Kicks Off

0 of 32

Tim Warner/Getty Images

As the 2018 NFL season kicks off, 32 fanbases enter with hopes and dreams. For some, there are legitimate Super Bowl aspirations. Others might see their team ascending to playoff contention.

For the rest of us, there's the 2019 draft to look forward to.

Using the latest OddShark Super Bowl odds to determine the draft order (so please don't hate-tweet me about where your favorite team is picking), here's how the first round of the class could look.

If you're in the market for a defensive lineman, offensive tackle or quarterback, you'll like what the 2019 class has to offer. Teams looking for a running back, wide receiver or shutdown cornerback will need to look closely, as those positions currently look a little weak.

According to Vegas, the New York Jets are on the clock. Let's go!