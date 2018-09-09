Chelsea Transfer News: AC Milan Reportedly Eye January Move for Cesc Fabregas

Chris Brunskill/Fantasista/Getty Images

Chelsea midfielder Cesc Fabregas has reportedly emerged as a January transfer target for Serie A side AC Milan.

The Rossoneri are hoping they can bring in the Spaniard, as he has fallen out of favour at Stamford Bridge, according to the Corriere dello Sport (h/t Nathan Salt for MailOnline).

Fabregas' contract at Stamford Bridge expires at the end of the season. The Blues may be willing to sell in the winter transfer window to avoid seeing him walk away for free in the summer, per the report.

AC Milan have already signed one midfielder from Chelsea this season. Tiemoue Bakayoko joined on a season-long loan after a tough first campaign at Stamford Bridge.

The Blues saw plenty of changes over the summer. Maurizio Sarri was installed as the club's new manager. Jorginho and Mateo Kovacic have arrived to strengthen the midfield.

Fabregas has yet to make a Premier League appearance in the club's first four games of the new season. He has been struggling with a knee injury. Sarri has said it is not serious, per Omnisport:

Jorginho has impressed in his absence. Telegraph Football noted how he's helping to implement Sarri's philosophy at Chelsea:

The former Napoli midfielder has settled quickly into life in England and clearly thrives under Sarri. The Chelsea boss has also stressed his importance to the team, per Goal's Nizaar Kinsella:

Kovacic is also starting to make an impact with the Blues after starting their last two games. The Croatian is on loan from Real Madrid and will be hoping for plenty of game time after becoming frustrated with a lack of action at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Football analyst Matteo Bonetti offered his view on Chelsea's best midfield trio:

Sarri also has N'Golo Kante, Ross Barkley and Ruben Loftus-Cheek available, which means Fabregas faces a real battle to get back into the starting XI when he regains fitness.

It remains to be seen if Fabregas is interested in a move away. AC Milan could offer him regular game time, as they seek to return to the top four in Serie A.

The Rossoneri enjoyed another busy summer bringing in players such as Gonzalo Higuain, Nikola Kalinic, Mattia Caldara, Diego Laxalt and Samu Castillejo.

They have enjoyed a mixed start to the season. They lost 3-2 away at Napoli in their opener but beat Roma 2-1 at the San Siro last time out.

Fabregas would bring experience, composure and creativity to their midfield, if they can persuade the 31-year-old his future lies away from west London.