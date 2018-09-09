Kylian Mbappe, Olivier Giroud Power France Past Netherlands in 2-1 Win

ANNE-CHRISTINE POUJOULAT/Getty Images

Goals from Kylian Mbappe and Olivier Giroud saw France beat the Netherlands at the Stade de France on Sunday in the UEFA Nations League.

Mbappe handed the world champions a deserved lead in Paris after 14 minutes before Ryan Babel punished Les Bleus for not taking their other chances when he equalised against the run of play in the 67th minute.

Giroud volleyed home Benjamin Mendy's cross seven minutes later to give France the victory, though, sending them three points clear at the top of League A, Group 1.

Ruthless Streak Bodes Well for France's Future

Les Bleus were making their first outing back on French soil since winning the FIFA World Cup in July, and they could have been forgiven for resting on their laurels somewhat amid the party atmosphere inside the Stade de France.

However, Didier Deschamps' side seemed determined to put on a show for the home crowd and displayed all the confidence you'd expect from the newly crowned world champions.

The French were dominant from the outset, playing with intensity and a quick tempo.

Their pressure was rewarded inside a quarter of an hour after the Netherlands failed to clear their lines, allowing Blaise Matuidi to cut across for Mbappe to convert from close range.

Andy Scott of the Agence France-Presse was impressed:

France's control of the contest was evident even by half-time, per Squawka Football:

Despite a short spell of trouble in the second half, it was very much a deserved victory.

The performance and the desire bode well for Les Bleus, who showed resilience to get back in front after the setback and could have scored many more on another day.

They may have won football's biggest prize, but they're still a young, hungry side eager to build on their success rather than live on it.

Gulf in Class Shows Size of Task Netherlands Face

A historical giant of European football in years gone by, the Netherlands would have been an opponent to fear even on home soil.

ANNE-CHRISTINE POUJOULAT/Getty Images

However, the Oranje have fallen far since reaching the World Cup final in 2010, and aside from a brief spell of pressure around Babel's goal, they spent much of the contest pinned back in their own half by a superior France side.

Although they looked to counter where possible, they rarely troubled France's back line.

OptaJohan noted the difference between the two sides at half-time:

Indeed, as Opta further noted, the visitors hadn't mustered a shot on target until Babel's goal.

The Netherlands were unfortunate not to be awarded a first-half penalty when Benjamin Pavard brought down Georginio Wijnaldum, but overall, they produced very little quality for most of the match.

The Oranje have a top-class player in Virgil van Dijk and some rising stars in the likes of Matthijs de Ligt and Frenkie de Jong, but they're a long way off returning to the status they once enjoyed.

Drawing France and Germany in the Nations League has done them no favours, and it will be an enormous achievement if they can avoid relegation from League A.

What's Next

France face Iceland in a friendly in October's international break before taking on Germany for a second time in the UEFA Nations League.

The Netherlands will face Die Mannschaft before a friendly with Belgium.