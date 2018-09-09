Report: Barcelona Eyeing as Roma Target Domenico Berardi

Enrico Locci/Getty Images

Barcelona are reportedly ready to scupper yet another one of AS Roma's planned deals, as they're keeping a close eye on Sassuolo winger Domenico Berardi.

According to Sport's Toni Juanmarti, Roma want to avoid another situation like that of Malcom, who opted to move to Barcelona after already agreeing a deal with the Giallorossi. The Catalans jumped in at the last minute, and sporting director Monchi is determined for that not to happen again.

Per the report, Roma already tried to sign Berardi during the summer, and they continue to be linked with the speedy forward. Juanmarti also pointed at the good relationship between the Blaugrana and Sassuolo, who signed Marlon from the club this summer.

Serena Campanini/Associated Press

Berardi has long been regarded as one of the top talents in Italian football, and after some spells with injury that threatened to derail his career, he's back to his best with Sassuolo. He has already bagged four goals in five total matches this season, playing almost exclusively on the right wing.

While Juanmarti suggested his future at the Camp Nou would be as a classic central striker, Berardi has always been a winger, and his best position is undoubtedly on the right, where he can use his great speed and deadly left foot.

His right foot isn't half bad, either, as he showed against Inter Milan:

As reported by Rai Sport (h/t Football Italia), Juventus held an option on the speedster for years, but he never made his way to Turin. He's no longer a rising prospect, however, and the time to make the step up to a top club could come soon if he keeps up his strong form.

As of right now, he likely would be little more than a depth option at the Camp Nou, but if he continues his development this season, a move to the Blaugrana could well become a valid option.

It would be another cruel blow for Roma to lose Berardi to Barcelona after the Malcom saga last summer, although a transfer to either club is still some ways off.