Amway College Football Poll 2018: Complete Week 3 Rankings Revealed

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

Week 2 of the college football season lacked any major upsets at the top of the rankings, but the week wasn't without its intrigue. That left the college football coaches with some interesting decisions to make in their Week 3 Amway Coaches Poll.

Below, we'll review those rankings and take a look back on the big storylines from the weekend.

Poll

1. Alabama

2. Clemson

3. Georgia

4. Ohio State

5. Oklahoma

6. Wisconsin

7. Auburn

8. Notre Dame

9. Stanford

10. Penn State

11. Virginia Tech

12. Washington

13. LSU

14. TCU

15. West Virginia

16. Mississippi State

17. Boise State

18. UCF

19. Oklahoma State

20. Miami

21. USC

22. Michigan

23. Oregon

24. Michigan State

25. Arizona State

Analysis

Sam Craft/Associated Press

There was never likely to be much movement atop the rankings this week. Alabama cruised. Georgia put South Carolina away in the third quarter. Ohio State was never bothered by Rutgers. After a shaky first half, Wisconsin smoked New Mexico. Oklahoma was too much for UCLA. Auburn, Washington and Penn State all won easily.

But there were some interesting results that threatened to shake up the rankings, none more so than Clemson's narrow 28-26 win over Texas A&M. The Aggies had their chances to pull even late in the fourth quarter. However, Quartney Davis fumbled into the end zone for a touchback after being tackled just before the goal line, and Texas A&M couldn't convert a potential game-tying two-point conversion in the dying moments.

Nonetheless, Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney came away impressed with Aggies quarterback Kellen Mond—and less impressed with his defense's ability to stop him.

"I was really impressed by their quarterback ... we didn't do a great job of containing him," Swinney said, per the Associated Press (h/t ESPN.com). "Even when we had the perfect call, we would be on the wrong shoulder, he would spin out, and next thing you know, he's throwing some dang touchdown pass in the end zone. He's a heck of a player."

It was a test for Clemson, but one it survived. Notre Dame found itself holding on for dear life as well, narrowly beating Ball State, 24-16, despite holding a 24-6 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

"I obviously didn't do a good enough job getting them up to play at the level they need to play," head coach Brian Kelly said of his players, per the Associated Press (h/t ESPN.com). "Ball State did a great job coming into this game and doing what it needed to do. Their preparation was great, their coaching was better."

"Hats off to Ball State," Notre Dame linebacker Drue Tranquill added. "They came here and competed."

Out West, meanwhile, Stanford had to grind against rival USC, holding on for a 17-3 victory in a win that could set the tone for the Pac-12 season. Bryce Love kicked off his Heisman campaign in the victory, rushing 22 times for 136 yards and a score.

Stanford will still have to get through teams like Washington and Oregon in the Pac-12 North in its quest to win the conference. But beating USC was a strong indication that the Cardinal are a team to be reckoned with this season.

A number of teams will be aiming to prove they're to be reckoned with as well next week, with LSU vs. Auburn, Boise State vs. Oklahoma State, Alabama vs. Ole Miss, Ohio State vs. TCU, USC vs. Texas and Washington vs. Utah highlighting an exciting slate of contests.