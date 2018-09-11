Colombia vs. Argentina: Time, Live Stream, TV Schedule and Odds

Harry How/Getty Images

Argentina and Colombia face off on Tuesday in what could prove to be a tricky finish to the international break for both sides.

They'll meet at the MetLife Stadium in New Jersey, with both sides coming into the match on the back of victories against Guatemala and Venezuela, respectively.

Here's the info you need to catch the action:

Date: Tuesday, September 11

Time: 8 p.m. ET/1 a.m. BST

Odds: Argentina win 6-5, Colombia win 11-5, Draw 12-5

TV: beIN Sports 3, beIN Sports en Espanol

Live Stream: beIN Sports Connect

Odds via Oddschecker

Argentina are without their all-time top scorer Lionel Messi during this international break, as well as a whole host of other first-team stars who are being rested following their involvement in the FIFA World Cup.

Interim manager Lionel Scaloni has named an experimental squad in their place, but they still managed to impress Argentinian football experts Peter Coates and Roy Nemer during their victory against Guatemala:

Colombia will provide a much sterner test of their abilities, though, so they'll need to be ready for a significant step up in the quality of their opposition.

Los Albiceleste's squad has just six international goals between them, half of which were scored in 3-0 win over Guatemala.

However, while neither Mauro Icardi or Paulo Dybala has scored for their country yet, they should still be able to provide plenty of firepower up front.

Los Cafeteros will be difficult for Argentina's inexperienced side to handle, though. While they may not have all of their first-choice players to hand, there's still creativity in the side from the likes of Juan Cuadrado and Juan Fernando Quintero, while Radamel Falcao offers a goalscoring threat.

The striker got on the scoresheet as he helped Colombia come from behind to beat Venezuela 2-1 in their prior friendly:

Argentina are deemed the favourites with bookmakers, and Dybala and Icardi can both be match-winners in any contest.

Colombia's experience should perhaps give them the edge, though, as containing their attacking and creative threats will be a big ask for their defenders, the most capped of whom is Ramiro Funes Mori with 20.