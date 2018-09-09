Report: LeSean McCoy Unlikely to Be Charged, Suspended in Domestic Violence Case

David Banks/Associated Press

Buffalo Bills running back LeSean McCoy is not expected to be charged or face punishment from the NFL for allegations of domestic violence.

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported police in Milton, Georgia, do not believe there is enough evidence to move forward with a formal charge.

The NFL is not expected to punish McCoy either despite its personal conduct policy not requiring a charge or conviction.

Delicia Cordon, McCoy's ex-girlfriend, accused the running back of being behind an alleged robbery and assault earlier this year. She told a 911 dispatch a masked person came into her home McCoy was attempting to evict her from and attempted to steal jewelry McCoy previously bought for her.

“My boyfriend, who I feel like did this, who set me up, is going to see us on the cameras outside,” Cordon said on the recording, per Tom Ley of Deadspin. “I really feel like because we’re breaking up and he wants all his jewelry back. Oh my God.”

Police records show there were multiple calls for domestic disturbances to the home involving Cordon and McCoy. None of the events resulted in charges.

Cordon filed a lawsuit in August claiming McCoy abused his son and his dog during their time together.

McCoy has denied all the allegations against him.

The two settled an eviction lawsuit in August that allowed Cordon access to the property she was staying in to retrieve some personal items.