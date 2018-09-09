NFL Rumors: Martavis Bryant Could Be Suspended for 1 Year for Substance Abuse

John Hefti/Associated Press

Former Oakland Raiders receiver Martavis Bryant could face a one-year suspension after violating the NFL's substance-abuse policy.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported the NFL is currently reviewing Bryant's case and could make a ruling on his status this week.

The Raiders released Bryant upon learning he was facing a potential suspension. They traded a third-round pick to the Pittsburgh Steelers this offseason in exchange for the deep threat.

Bryant, 26, has twice been suspended for violations of the NFL's substance-abuse policy. He received a four-game ban in 2015 and missed the entire 2016 season due to repeated drug violations.

“It’s not my first rodeo. I’ve had my difficulties in my past, but I’ve come a long way from that. It’s all about keeping the right resources around me and continuing to stay on the right path. I’m going to make sure I get that done," Bryant told reporters in April.

The Raiders learned Bryant could be facing another suspension in June, per Michael Gehlken of the L

“He’s got to get out here and play better," Gruden told reporters last month. “He’s in a competitive situation. Right now, a lot of the other receivers have had a nice camp. He’s just got to learn the offense. He’s got to stay out here. He’s had some illnesses. He’s got to get on the field. He’s got to master the offense and become more versatile, and that’s the key to making this team better.”

Bryant flashed big-play skills throughout his time in the NFL. He's recorded 126 receptions for 1,917 yards and 17 touchdowns during his three seasons but has never topped 50 receptions for 800 yards.

It's possible another suspension would be the final straw for his NFL career entirely.