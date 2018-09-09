UFC 228 Results: The Real Winners and Losers

0 of 9

When the main event of UFC 228 began in Dallas, it was a toss-up in the minds of many oddsmakers.

According to OddsShark, Darren Till was the slimmest of favorites to dethrone welterweight champion Tyron Woodley. It was an interesting clash of styles, with Woodley's grind-heavy approach standing in contrast to Till's action-slugging.

Welterweight is suddenly a hot bit of real estate, with Woodley, Till, Kamaru Usman and Colby Covington all possessing substantial resumes and public followings. Saturday's winner was well-positioned for some high-wattage fights soon.

That's more than can be said for the women's flyweight division. Unfortunately, champion Nicco Montano was forced to go to the hospital during her weight cut and subsequently dropped from the card. The UFC then stripped her of her title. Strawweights Jessica Andrade and Karolina Kowalkiewicz moved up to the replacement co-main event, but the card still found itself down one title fight.

Those were the top two bouts on the 13-fight slate. As always, there were memorable moments across the card, and the final stat lines only reveal so much. These are the real winners and losers of UFC 228.

For the literal-minded among us, full results appear at the end.