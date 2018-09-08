Denis Cheryshev Reportedly Investigated by Anti-Doping Agency

Russia's Denis Cheryshev celebrates after scoring a goal during the UEFA Nations League football match between Turkey v Russia at Senol Gunes Sport complex stadium in Trabzon on September 7, 2018. (Photo by OZAN KOSE / AFP) (Photo credit should read OZAN KOSE/AFP/Getty Images)
OZAN KOSE/Getty Images

A second anti-doping agency has investigated Denis Cheryshev over an injection the Villarreal winger received before this summer's FIFA World Cup in Russia.

The Daily Telegraph's Ben Rumsby reported the issue arose when Chreyshev's father, Dimitri, gave an interview to Russian publication Sport Weekend earlier this summer, during which he was reported to have said the injection contained "growth hormone."

It's left Chreyshev, who scored four goals in five matches to help the hosts reach the quarter-final, the subject of an inquiry from an agency in Spain, having already faced questions from anti-doping investigators in Russia.

                         

