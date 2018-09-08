Denis Cheryshev Reportedly Investigated by Anti-Doping Agency

OZAN KOSE/Getty Images

A second anti-doping agency has investigated Denis Cheryshev over an injection the Villarreal winger received before this summer's FIFA World Cup in Russia.

The Daily Telegraph's Ben Rumsby reported the issue arose when Chreyshev's father, Dimitri, gave an interview to Russian publication Sport Weekend earlier this summer, during which he was reported to have said the injection contained "growth hormone."

It's left Chreyshev, who scored four goals in five matches to help the hosts reach the quarter-final, the subject of an inquiry from an agency in Spain, having already faced questions from anti-doping investigators in Russia.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.