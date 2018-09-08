Saul Niguez, Spain Come Back to Beat England 2-1 in 2018 UEFA Nations League

Michael Regan/Getty Images

Spain ensured England made a disappointing start to their UEFA Nations League campaign by leaving Wembley Stadium with a 2-1 win in Group A4 on Saturday.

Saul Niguez and Rodrigo Moreno cancelled out Marcus Rashford's opener as the 2010 FIFA World Cup winners turned on the style when it mattered in London.

England thought they'd equalised deep into stoppage time when substitute Danny Welbeck turned in, but the goal was ruled out for an apparent foul in a melee involving Spain goalkeeper David De Gea.

Luke Shaw assisted Rashford's goal, but the Manchester United left-back had to be stretchered off after suffering a head injury following a collision with Spain defender Dani Carvajal early in the second half.

Shaw later regained consciousness in the dressing room and was able to communicate, per BBC Sport. On the pitch, England were unable to rally and prevent Luis Enrique from enjoying a winning debut as Spain coach.

Marcus Rashford Proves He Should Start More Often for Club and Country

Rashford took his goal brilliantly in the 11th minute, having been played in by Manchester United team-mate Shaw's wonderfully arced pass. As good as the pass was, the 20-year-old striker's movement may have been even better.

He had bent his run well, attacking the gap between left-back Marcos Alonso and centre-back Nacho. Excellent timing positioned Rashford directly between Nacho and skipper Sergio Ramos as the ball from Shaw came in.

It not only let Rashford finish with the minimum of fuss, but it also maintained his impressive scoring run for his country:

Rashford's pace and varied movement gave Spain trouble all night. He worked the middle ahead of misfiring Harry Kane and proved a threat whenever he peeled off onto the flanks—particularly during the second half.

Drawing a save when one-on-one against United goalkeeper De Gea late on showed Rashford still has work to do as a finisher. However, the quality of his overall game sent a message to England boss Gareth Southgate.

It also let Red Devils chief Jose Mourinho, who has so far given the gifted young attacker just one start this season, know he should pick Rashford more often.

Saul Niguez Is Ready to Be Spain's New Talisman

Andres Iniesta and David Silva have retired from international duty, but Enrique needn't worry. He has a natural talisman in midfield in the form of Niguez, who levelled the scoring in style to cap a flowing move two minutes after Rashford had found the net.

Fittingly, it took a player of Saul's talent to achieve a rare feat against England's defence on their home soil:

The powerful low shot showcased the class of the Atletico Madrid star in front of goal. Few players connect as fiercely and cleanly with the ball when a shooting chance arrives.

Nor can many midfielders match the 23-year-old's drive and ability to time his runs from deep to offer vital support for his forward line. The trait makes Niguez a natural link between the deeper areas of midfield and the final third.

It also means he lends Spain tremendous fluidity as he rotates positions seamlessly with Isco and Thiago Alcantara, depending on when and where he makes his runs.

Having a player this good not close to his peak gives Enrique a building block around which he can construct a bright future for La Roja.

Shaky Defending Can Ruin England's Progress Under Gareth Southgate

England have taken strides on Gareth Southgate's watch, most notably finishing fourth at this summer's FIFA World Cup in Russia. Yet Southgate will have little chance to build on the progress if the Three Lions' defending continues to be this shaky.

England's back three were laid bare time and again with alarming ease by the intuitive movement and subtle passing of Niguez and Co.

Despite having natural a centre-back in Liverpool's Joe Gomez slot in alongside John Stones and Harry Maguire, Southgate's men lacked shape and awareness. The frailties were most vividly exposed for both goals.

Spain's opener took advantage of reckless challenges and shoddy positioning:

Meanwhile, Rodrigo's winner was aided by more slack and passive defending:

Mistakes like these meant England matched an unwanted mark:

The numbers should be a reminder for Southgate where his work needs to be done if the Three Lions are going to continue making progress or if performances in Russia will be remembered as merely yet another false dawn.

What's Next?

Spain will continue their group campaign when they face Croatia in Elche on Tuesday, the same day England host Switzerland in a friendly at Leicester City's King Power Stadium.