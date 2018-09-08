Sergio Ramos: 'My Conscience Is Clear' After Mohamed Salah Foul, Injury

Tom Sunderland@@TomSunderland_Featured ColumnistSeptember 8, 2018

KIEV, UKRAINE - MAY 26: Mohamed Salah of Liverpool and Sergio Ramos of Real Madrid compete for the ball during the UEFA Champions League final between Real Madrid and Liverpool at NSC Olimpiyskiy Stadium on May 26, 2018 in Kiev, Ukraine. (Photo by Etsuo Hara/Getty Images)
Etsuo Hara/Getty Images

Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos has said his "conscience is clear" after his foul on Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah ended the Egyptian's UEFA Champions League dream in May's final.

Ramos is set to captain Spain at Wembley on Saturday as his side face England in the UEFA Nations League, but he's said he's not worried about any fan retribution ahead of the London duel, per the Mirror's Adrian Kajumba:

"I'm not really concerned about that [reaction].

"I never wanted to hurt a colleague on the pitch, of course, so my conscience is really clear about what I did that night.

"I'm not going to be affected by that at all.

"I know the English fans will treat players as they deserve and I'm not worried about that in the slightest."

Salah was forced to withdraw from Liverpool's fairytale final in Kiev, Ukraine, after only half-an-hour following a challenge from Ramos that left him with a dislocated shoulder.         

      

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

