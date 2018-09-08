Celtics SG Jabari Bird Reportedly Arrested for Assault

Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistSeptember 8, 2018

LAS VEGAS, NV - JULY 12: Jabari Bird #26 of the Boston Celtics handles the ball against the New York Knicks during the 2018 Las Vegas Summer League on July 12, 2018 at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas, Nevada. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2018 NBAE (Photo by Garrett Ellwood/NBAE via Getty Images)
Garrett Ellwood/Getty Images

Celtics guard Jabari Bird has been arrested for an alleged assault involving domestic violence, per Anaridis Rodriguez of WBZ Boston:

"We are aware of the incident involving Jabari Bird and are taking it very seriously," the team said in a statement, via Jared Weiss of The Athletic. "We are actively gathering information and will reserve further comment at this time."

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

