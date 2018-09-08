Celtics SG Jabari Bird Reportedly Arrested for Assault

Celtics SG Jabari Bird Reportedly Arrested for AssaultSeptember 8, 2018
Celtics guard Jabari Bird has been arrested for an alleged assault involving domestic violence, per Anaridis Rodriguez of WBZ Boston:
Anaridis Rodriguez @Anaridis
BREAKING: Sources tell @CherylFiandaca #Celtics Shooting Guard Jabari Bird is under arrest & facing charges for an alleged assault in Brighton. Sources tell our I-Team he's now in custody at St. Elizabeth's Hospital. BPD Domestic Violence Unit is involved. @wbz is LIVE until 8AM. https://t.co/3ztJI7ALKR
"We are aware of the incident involving Jabari Bird and are taking it very seriously," the team said in a statement, via Jared Weiss of The Athletic. "We are actively gathering information and will reserve further comment at this time."
This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.
