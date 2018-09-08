Thibaut Courtois 'Sad' After Chelsea Fans' Anger at Real Madrid Move

Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

Thibaut Courtois has said he was saddened by the reaction Chelsea fans gave following his summer move to Real Madrid, adding that he made his decision to leave Stamford Bridge in March.

The Belgium No. 1 joined Los Blancos in a £35 million deal after failing to report back for Chelsea training after the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

Nevertheless, Courtois said he still loves Chelsea following his summer switch, per Sky Sports' Michael Kelleher:

"It makes me feel sad and obviously they don't know all the truth.

"I think in March the decision was already made and I thought the club would accept it.

"Then because the transfer was closed I did not show up because I thought it better not to disturb the team and the squad.

"If I did go there maybe, I didn't want to be toxic, so obviously it is a pity because I love Chelsea."

