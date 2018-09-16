WWE Hell in a Cell 2018 Results: Reviewing Top Highlights and Low Points

0 of 6

Credit: WWE.com

Shortly following SummerSlam and being somewhat overlooked in favor of Super Show-Down and even Evolution to follow, WWE Hell in a Cell 2018 didn't have the strongest foundation to build on.

For the most part, it was a one-feud show, with WWE putting all the eggs in the basket of The Shield against Braun Strowman, Dolph Ziggler and Drew McIntyre in their two matches.

Everything else was mostly a repeat of what we had seen before, like the rematches between Ronda Rousey and Alexa Bliss along with Samoa Joe vs. AJ Styles. Suffice it to say, this was an event that needed its matches to deliver, as the feuds were hit or miss.

Thankfully, there was some solid potential that the action would be good, and fans could go into this show with at least some optimism, despite the justifiable anxiety WWE could possibly overbook things just to save the true advancements of the feuds for Super Show-Down or later on.

Now that the event is over and done with, how did things pan out? Were there more positives or negatives, and which things stood out as the biggest disappointments and the best parts of the evening?

Presented in order of appearance, here are the most impactful highlights and low points of WWE Hell in a Cell 2018.