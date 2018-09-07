Ivan Rakitic Reportedly Among Barcelona Players Set for Contract Offers

Power Sport Images/Getty Images

Ivan Rakitic is one of four players reportedly set to be offered new contracts by Barcelona. The Blaugrana plan to extend the Croatia playmaker along with holding midfielder Sergio Busquets, left-back Jordi Alba and defender Thomas Vermaelen.

A report from Mundo Deportivo (h/t Jake Lambourne of The Sun) identified the group as next in line to receive offers, following defenders Samuel Umtiti and Gerard Pique, midfielder Sergi Roberto and attacking talisman Lionel Messi, signing fresh terms.

For Rakitic, agreeing to the offer would put an end to a summer of speculation during which he has been linked with Ligue 1 giants Paris Saint-Germain and Bundesliga powerhouse Bayern Munich.

Busquets is said to be the closest to signing an offer, per Lambourne, with a hefty release clause worth £447 million awaiting the decorated Spain international.

Soccrates Images/Getty Images

Rakitic may follow suit quickly given his desire to stay with Barca. The 30-year-old indicated he's open to an improved deal last month, during an interview with Javier Giraldo of Sport.

He had already spoke volumes about life at the Camp Nou following Barcelona's 1-0 win over Real Valladolid, per Marca: "The most important thing is that I want to be here, I feel privileged to be in the best club in the world."

Rakitic has reaffirmed his intent to stay earlier this month, per Alex Artigas of Sport: "I spoke sincerely with my wife and reached the conclusion that I am happy and proud to be part of this great club and to be able to defend the colours."

His show of commitment has come after PSG made a push to bring him to France. It was an approach Barca weren't keen on, according to Ben Hayward of the London Evening Standard, despite Les Parisiens reportedly being prepared to stump up €90 million.

Soccrates Images/Getty Images

Earlier last month, it was Bayern credited with interest when Mundo Deportivo (h/t TalkSport.com's Michael Benson) detailed Die Roten's desire to sign Rakitic.

It's hardly a surprise Rakitic has attracted such high-profile interest. His mix of energy, technique and scoring potential make him an invaluable all-rounder.

Barca still have need for Rakitic's skills even after signing Arturo Vidal from Bayern. His arrival was meant to supplement midfield ranks thinned by the departures of Andres Iniesta and Paulinho.

Chris Brunskill Ltd/Getty Images

Yet Rakitic has still started three games in La Liga this season, contributing a goal and an assist. The Blaugrana need him as a useful link between Busquets and the forward-thinking Philippe Coutinho.

Moving fast to capitalise on Rakitic's desire to stay put with La Liga's champions would be Barca's best move.