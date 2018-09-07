Rey Mysterio, Jim Ross, Luke Harper and More in the WWE News Roundup for Sept. 7

Chris Pizzello/Associated Press

Bleacher Report catches you up on the latest news from the WWE Universe.

Mysterio Anticipating WWE Return

A full-time return to WWE has been rumored for Rey Mysterio since he was a surprise entrant in the 2018 Royal Rumble match in January, and his recent comments suggest that situation is fully in WWE's hands.

On this week's episode of the Ross Report with WWE Hall of Fame announcer Jim Ross (h/t WrestlingInc.com's William Windsor), Mysterio said the following about the timeline for his return:

"We're still in the mix of it. We've been going back and forth, talking about possibly returning this month and then this month, so the longer it extends, the more I get work outside. That's my bread and butter. That's what I do for a living. I'm just waiting for them to say, 'now.' When they say, 'now,' if the time is right, let's go!"

Mysterio's schedule is now fairly open after competing in the main event of the Sept. 1 All In pay-per-view.

JR Sounds Off on Potential Undertaker vs. HBK Rematch

The Undertaker and Shawn Michaels are both in their 50's, but JR believes there is a good chance they'll have one more match together.

Taker and HBK had a promo battle on Monday's episode of Raw to promote The Deadman's upcoming match against Triple H at Super Show-Down in Australia next month. That fueled speculation regarding Michaels coming out of retirement to face The Undertaker, and Ross commented on the possibility of it happening on his Ross Report podcast (h/t Windsor):

"If we said Undertaker and Shawn were going to be figured in some way at WrestleMania [35] in New York City, MetLife [Stadium], whatever, New Jersey, everything, you guys know. That would be huge! That's huge! That's huge. It's going to sell out anyway no matter who's wrestling. The name, the brand, the event sells out. The card sells pay-per-views and [WWE] Network subscriptions. That's why the card [has] got to be extraordinary for these extraordinary events, these tent-pole events. And that's why I think that there is a better than average chance. You don't develop this much time on television without going somewhere with it. Why make me think that that could happen and give me that great of a sales job to measure my level of anticipation and enthusiasm regarding the storyline without somewhere down the road being able to deliver it? So time will tell."

Although HBK hasn't wrestled since losing a retirement match to The Undertaker at WrestleMania 26, Ross expressed his belief that the pairing could still put on a great match.

Harper Makes Surprise NXT Return at Live Event

Former NXT Tag Team champion Luke Harper was a surprise challenger for NXT North American champion Ricochet at the NXT live event in Buffalo, New York, on Thursday:

Harper came up short in his effort to dethrone Ricochet, but he pushed him to the limit in a back-and-forth affair.

Harper is one half of the Bludgeon Brothers on SmackDown Live, but he is currently without a tag team partner, as Erick Rowan suffered a torn bicep at SummerSlam, leading to the Bludgeon Brothers dropping the SmackDown Tag Team Championships to the New Day two days later.

The trip to Buffalo was a short one for Harper since he lives in nearby Rochester, New York.

