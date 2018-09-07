FSU to Honor Late Former RB, Actor Burt Reynolds with Helmet Decal

TALLAHASSEE, FL - NOVEMBER 22: Former Florida State football player, actor Burt Reynolds plants the spear mid-field before the game against the Boston College Eagles at Doak Campbell Stadium on Bobby Bowden Field on November 22, 2014 in Tallahassee, Florida. (Photo by Don Juan Moore/Getty Images)
Don Juan Moore/Getty Images

Burt Reynolds may be best known for his acting career, but he also suited up for the Florida State Seminoles football team during his college days. 

Reynolds died at the age of 82 on Thursday after suffering cardiac arrest, according to CNN's David Ariosto and Megan Thomas.

The next time the Seminoles take the field, they will be honoring his memory.

Florida State announced on Friday that it will pay tribute to the former Seminoles running back by wearing a helmet decal on Saturday against Samford:

Per ESPN, Reynolds ran for 134 yards and 2 touchdowns on 16 carries as a freshman in 1954, adding 76 receiving yards on four catches. His Florida State career was plagued by injuries, though. He missed the entire 1955 season due to a knee injury that required surgery, and although he returned in 1957, his football career was cut short by injuries.

Reynolds was inducted into the Seminoles Hall of Fame in 1977.

