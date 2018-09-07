Olympic Gold Medalist Kristina Vogel Paralysed in Cycling Crash: 'It Is S--t'

Gill Clark@@gillclarkyFeatured Columnist ISeptember 7, 2018

Gold medalist Germany's Kristina Vogel celebrates on the podium after taking part in the women's sprint final during the UCI Track Cycling World Championships in Apeldoorn on March 2, 2018. / AFP PHOTO / EMMANUEL DUNAND (Photo credit should read EMMANUEL DUNAND/AFP/Getty Images)
EMMANUEL DUNAND/Getty Images

Olympic track cyclist Kristina Vogel has announced she is paralysed after suffering a spinal injury during a crash in training.

"It is s--t, there's no other way to put it," she told Der Spiegel (h/t Reuters, via NBC Sports). "No matter how you package it, I can't walk anymore. But I believe that the sooner you accept a new situation, the sooner you learn to deal with it."

Vogel collided with another cyclist and "fell onto a concrete track following a high-speed collision with another cyclist," per NBC Sports.

The 27-year-old won gold in the team track sprint at the 2018 London Olympic Games. She also won an individual sprint gold four years later in Rio de Janeiro.

                  

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

