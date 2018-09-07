Report: David Johnson, Cardinals Won't Reach Contract Agreement Before Season

Christian Petersen/Getty Images

Arizona Cardinals running back David Johnson is set to play out the final year of his rookie deal in 2018, and it doesn't appear as though anything will change on that front before his team's season kicks off this weekend.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported on Friday that a new contract is not expected to be reached before Sunday's opener against Washington. However, Rapoport noted the two sides have had talks and could continue negotiating into the season.

Since being taken in the third round of the 2015 NFL draft out of Northern Iowa, Johnson has quickly become one of the top multi-purpose backs in football.

It was just two seasons ago that he piled up 1,239 rushing yards, 879 receiving yards and 20 total touchdowns. That breakout season earned him a Pro Bowl selection as well as first-team All-Pro honors.

He was unable to build on that success last year, though, as he suffered a season-ending wrist injury in Week 1.

While some players may be focused on getting financial security after dealing with a significant injury, Johnson made it clear in April that he wasn't worried about his contract.

"No, [it's not weighing on my mind] not at all," Johnson told reporters. "Especially with the injury, I've been so focused on the wrist and getting back. Now with new coaches, new players, new teammates, I'm a lot more focused on that."

Entering the season with just one year remaining on his contract is risky, but if he proves he is healthy and returns to form, he could be in line to cash in. And taking the field in a walk year could certainly provide extra incentive to perform at a high level.

"It's a little bit of motivation, but there is so much other stuff—the injury and what I want to prove," Johnson recently said, per Darren Urban of AZCardinals.com. "I'm definitely going to have (the contract) in the back of my head while I play, but like I said there's a lot of other stuff going on."

It's not clear what Johnson is asking for in his next contract or what the Cardinals are offering. The market for running backs received a nice boost, though, when Todd Gurley signed a four-year, $60 million extension with the Los Angeles Rams in July.